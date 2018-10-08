Brewers celebrate again after capturing NLDS against the Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers ran their win streak to 11 games by knocking off the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday, sweeping the best-of-five National League Divisional Series.

Wade Miley and five relievers blanked the Rockies while Jesus Aguilar, Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton all homered to power the Brewers 12-hit attack.

The Brewers advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2011. It starts on Friday at Miller Park against the winner of the other NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

Brewer pitchers held the Rockies to just two runs in the three games.

After taking a 2-0 lead early, the Brewers scored twice in the sixth on a balk and a wild pitch to jump out in front 4-0.

Orlando Arcia started the 9th with a home run to left off of Rockies closer Wade Davis. Keon Broxton followed with a home run to right.

Josh Hader got the final two outs to close it out for the Brewers.