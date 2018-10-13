Brewers face Dodgers Monday night with the NLCS tied 1-1

Corbin Burnes and Jeremy Jeffress combined to give up four runs down the stretch on Saturday, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in game two of the NLCS.

The Brewers saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end.

Starter Wade Miley tossed 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball before giving way to the bullpen with a 3-0 lead. He also added a double and a single to help with the bat.

The Dodgers started their comeback in the seventh when Burns gave up a walk, followed by a Manny Machado single before being pulled. Jeremy Jeffress came on to allow a run scoring single by Cody Bellinger and another single by Joc Pederson would load the bases.

After striking out Yasiel Puig, Jeffress walked Austin Barnes to force in a second run. Yasmani Grandal grounded into a double play to end the inning as the Brewers remained in front 3-2.

Jeffress would return to the mound in the eighth and things didn’t go any better. Chris Taylor started with an infield single and Justin Turner clubbed a two run homer to left to provide the final margin, giving the Dodgers the win and a 1-1 tie in the series.

Orlando Arcia drove in the first Brewers run with a solo home run to center in the fifth. Wade Miley scored the second round on a ground ball off the bat of Ryan Braun.

The series shifts back to Los Angeles for game three on Monday night. Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. The Dodgers go with Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA).

The Dodgers will also host games four and five on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. and Wednesday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.