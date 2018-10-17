Brewers fall to Dodgers in 13 innings, series tied 2-2

It took 13-innings before the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered the game winner to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and even the NLCS at two-games apiece.

Cody Bellinger’s two-out single off Junior Guerra drove in Manny Machado with the game winner.

Guerra was the final of seven pitchers used by the Brewers. Brewer pitchers allowed eight hits in 13 innings and struck out a postseason franchise-record 17 Dodgers.

Guerra was in his fourth inning of relief and retired the first batter before Manny Machado singled to left. He moved to second on a wild-pitch and scored in Bellinger’s two-out single to right.

The game took 5 hours and 15 minutes to play, the second-longest NLCS game ever.

The two teams combined to use 16 pitchers and went a combined 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position, stranding a total of 21 base runners.

Bellinger also robbed Lorenzo Cain of an extra base hit in the 10th inning when he made a diving catch in right field.

Cain finished 0 for 6 with three strikeouts. He’s hitting just .200 in the series. Christian Yelich went 1 for 5 and is hitting just .188 in the series.

Rookies Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes combined to throw five innings of hitless relief while striking out nine. They were summoned early after starter Gio Gonzalez to a high ankle sprain two pitches into the second inning.

The Brewers scored their only run in the fifth inning on a Domingo Santana pinch-hit rbi double. That tied the game 1-1 at the time.

The Dodger victory guaranteed that the series will head back to Milwaukee where the Brewers will host game 6 of the best-of-7 series on Friday night at Miller Park.

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday afternoon (4:05 p.m CT) with Wade Miley pitching for the Brewers. Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw returns to the mound for the Dodgers.