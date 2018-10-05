Brewers hold off Rockies to win game 1

Mike Moustakas singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS opener at Miller Park.

Christian Yelich clubbed a two-run homer in the third to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead, while the Brewers bullpen tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing just one base hit.

Then came the 9th inning and Jeremy Jeffress couldn’t hold the lead, surrendering two runs to tie the game. Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado drove in runs in the 9th for the Rockies.

Moustakas delivered the walk-off game winner off of Colorado’s Adam Ottavino.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers and cruised through three innings before giving way to Corbin Burnes. Burnes didn’t disappoint, striking out three over two innings.

Corey Knebel followed for 1 2/3 innings and Josh Hader worked 1 1/3 before handing the ball to Jeffress for the 9th.

The Brewers will hand the ball to Jhoulys Chacin in game two of the series this afternoon (3:15 p.m.) in game two of the series.