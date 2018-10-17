Brewers make roster moves prior to game 5 of NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers removed left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez from their NLCS playoff roster after he suffered a high left ankle sprain in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss in 13-innings to the L.A. Dodgers.

Taking Gonzalez spot on the roster is right-handed pitcher Zach Davies, who hasn’t pitched since September 28 and has pitched just 23 innings dating back to May 29. Davies hasn’t won a game since April 24.

Gonzalez was hurt just one pitch into the second inning, twisting his ankle while trying to field a comebacker off the bat of Yasiel Puig.

Gonzalez was acquired from the Washington Nationals on Aug. 31 and went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA and WHIP of 0.95 in five regular-season starts for the Brewers. He is set to become a free agent following the season and it’s expected that he will not return to the Brewers.

Wade Miley makes the start in Game 5 of the NLCS for the Brewers. Clayton Kershaw gets the nod at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.