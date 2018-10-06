Brewers move one win away from trip to NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Friday at Miller Park, and is now just one victory away from winning the series and advancing to the National League Championship Series.

Jhoulys Chacin, on short rest, pitched five shutout innings while striking out three and walking three.

It’s also the 10th straight win for the Brewers as the series now shifts to Coors Field in Denver for games three and four.

The Brewers had struggled with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series, but they finally saw their luck change in the 8th. With the bases loaded, Mike Moustakas singled to right to push their lead to 2-0. Then, after Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw struck out, catcher Erik Kratz singled to score Braun and punch runner Orlando Arcia to make it 4-0.

Jeremy Jeffress, who had already worked the eighth, returned to pitch the ninth and lock down the victory.

The Brewers also got scoreless relief from Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria and Josh Hader.

Saturday is a workout day for both teams at Coors Field with game three set for 3:37 p.m. CT on Sunday. Lefty Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57) will start for the Brewers in game three. The Rockies will counter with German Marquez (14-11, 3.77).