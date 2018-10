The Brewers are set to take on the Dodgers, and if they win game one, it’s a burger windfall for fans.

A win over the Dodgers would make it 12 wins in a row for the Brewers, and that means free burgers at George Webb Restaurants.

Webb made that first 12-in-a-row prediction in 1948 when the Braves were still playing in Milwaukee, and the Brewers only ever pulled it off one time before in 1987.

The burger chain handed out nearly 170,000 burgers to hungry fans.