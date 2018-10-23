Bucks dial long distance again in win

The Milwaukee Bucks attempted 40 three-point shots on Monday night and made 17 of them (42.5%) to help knock off the New York Knicks 123-113 at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks jumped out to a 19 point lead at halftime and let that lead get away entirely in the second half, before closing on a 14-3 run to hold off the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 30 points, including 7 of 8 from distance as the Bucks improved to 3-0 to start the season, the first time that’s happened since 2005.

Antetokounmpo had been held in check in the first three-quarters, then scored the first nine points in the fourth quarter.

Six Bucks scored in double figures, including all five starters.

The Knicks also had six players score in double figures, led by guard Trey Burke who had 19 points.

The Bucks return to action on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum.