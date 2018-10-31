Bucks pick up options on two players

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up the fourth-year option on Thon Maker’s contract and the third-year option on D.J. Wilson’s deal yesterday. Maker will earn $3.6 million next season and Wilson will earn around $3 million.

Maker was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and has played in 131 games during his first two seasons with the Bucks. He’s averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds and was a big part of the team’s playoff appearances.

After a slow start this year, Maker scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Monday’s win over the previously unbeaten Toronto Raptors.

Wilson was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 draft but has seen little time as a rookie last season. He’s been hampered by a hamstring injury during a preseason scrimmage and has not played yet this season.