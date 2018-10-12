Bucks release Muhammad

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Shabazz Muhammad on Thursday, reducing their training camp roster to 19 players.

Muhammad signed as a free agent on Sept. 22. He appeared in two preseason games and averaged 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

Muhammad helped the Bucks down the stretch and into the playoffs last season.

Preseason Finale

The Bucks close out the preseason at Fiserv Forum on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks are 2-1 and will open the regular season next Wednesday against Charlotte.