Bucks remain unbeaten, beat Raptors without Giannis

With Giannis Antetokounmpo in the teams concussion protocol, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Toronto Raptors 124-109 in a battle of the league’s final two unbeaten at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

Ersan Ilyasova led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, one of seven Bucks to score in double figures on the night.

Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points apiece. Khris Middleton, after a slow start, finished with 14 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a dozen and the Bucks tied their franchise record with 19 triples (19 of 45) for the game. Thon Makers minutes increased with Antetokounmpo sidelined. He finished with 11 points.

“I think we’ve got really good players,” Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The roster here was in a great place. Great additions with Brook (Lopez) and Ersan that really are great players. You just kind of build it around those guys. Giannis, Khris, Eric, you go up and down, Malcolm, the players are always the key. Anyone that thinks something different is crazy.”

The Bucks are off until Thursday night when they put their 7-0 record up against the Celtics in Boston.