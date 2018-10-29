Bucks to play without Giannis tonight

The NBA’s last two remaining unbeaten teams hook up at Fiserv Forum tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Toronto Raptors. Both teams are bring 6-0 records into play tonight.

The Bucks will be without their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. He’s been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol after sustaining a blow to the head in Saturday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup on Saturday after passing his neurological tests that created significant doubt that it was a concussion and he was allowed to return to play.

Antetokounmpo was evaluated again on Sunday and reported new symptoms along with a lingering headache. He subsequently was placed into the concussion protocol and will miss tonight’s game against the Raptors.

The Bucks 6-0 start is their best since the 1971-’72 team won its first seven games.