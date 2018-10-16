Covering preexisting conditions at issue in governor’s race

Protecting coverage for preexisting conditions is a focus in the governor’s race. Republican incumbent Scott Walker says he’ll make sure people are covered. “Because it’s just the right thing to do,” the governor said. “As long as I’m your governor, we will always cover pre-existing conditions in the state of Wisconsin.”

Pass this short video on to family, friends, neighbors and co-workers to help us counter the lies on the left about pre-existing conditions: pic.twitter.com/32mXf9S5Qe — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 16, 2018

Walker says he supports legislation to protect such coverage, but his opponent, Democrat Tony Evers, notes that bill did not pass both chambers of the legislature.

“If he was that serious about it, it would have passed,” Evers said. “It’s great to say now that he cares about it. If he cares about it he should get out of this lawsuit.” That’s a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Wisconsin is one of the state’s participating.

After eight years, Wisconsinites have had enough of Scott Walker putting his own personal political ambitions above our health. pic.twitter.com/LsVZO91CSd — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) October 15, 2018

Legislation requiring coverage for pre-existing conditions, in the event of Obamacare repeal, passed the Assembly earlier this year but was never brought to a vote in the Senate. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he doesn’t know if his caucus would support the bill. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said some Republican senators oppose the measure because it places a mandate on health insurance providers.