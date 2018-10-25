FBI: Wisconsin man attempted to obtain lethal dose of radioactive material

A Madison area man faces charges for attempting to obtain radioactive material to kill someone. The FBI announced the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy Ryan Wednesday in the Village of Black Earth.

Investigators executed a search warrant of his residence in the Town of Madison with FBI agents from Milwaukee and Chicago.

According to court documents, Ryan attempted an online purchase of a lethal dose of a radioactive substance with the intent to kill an unnamed person.

Ryan – aka “Segway Jeremy” – was known to anyone who spent time in or around the Capitol during the 2011 Act 10 protests during which he rode a Segway scooter. Ryan was also a candidate in this year’s 1st Congressional District Republican primary.

The FBI said Ryan is charged with attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death. The charge carries a maximum term of life in prison.

WIBA