FBI offers $25,000 reward in Jayme Closs disappearance

A $25,000 reward is now being offered, for information that directly relates to the location of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, the Barron County girl who has been missing since her parents murder more than a week and a-half ago. “Please, if you have information, we want to hear from you,” said Justin Tolomeo, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Office.

A search Tuesday utilizing some 2,000 volunteers turned up no useful evidence, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who said that the effort to find Jayme is now nationwide.

“We continue to have 200 law enforcement officers on the ground, every day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to solve this crime,” the sheriff said.

Funerals for her parents are set for Saturday.

Jennifer Smith, an aunt of Jayme spoke Wednesday at a press conference at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. “Jayme, we need you here with us, to fill that whole we have in our hearts. We all love you to the moon and back, and we will never stop looking for you.”

