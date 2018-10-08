Freshmen shine in Badgers hockey exhibition

Six freshmen tallied points as the Wisconsin men’s hockey team routed the University of Victoria, 8-2, in an exhibition game Sunday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers jumped in front early in the first period on power-play goals from sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and junior forward Max Zimmer.

Victoria answered with a pair of quick goals midway through the first period, but freshman forward Dominick Mersch buried the puck at the 15-minute mark of the period to start a six-goal outburst.

Three other freshmen scored goals for the Badgers, Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield and Mick Messner.

Wisconsin outshot Victoria 72-15, with the Badgers holding the Vikings to single-digit shots in each of the three periods.