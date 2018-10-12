Gonzalez will start series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers will send left-hander Gio Gonzalez to the mound in game one of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park.

Since being acquired from Washington on August 31, Gonzalez went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts for the Brewers.

“We like the matchup against their lineup,” said manager Craig Counsell. “It’s no secret that we’re going to use our pitching a little differently than the traditionalists would like. And so far, the first matchup that we liked was Gio on the mound.

Gonzalez didn’t face the Dodgers this season.

The Brewers will go with lefty Wade Miley in game two and right-hander Jhoulys Chacin in game three.

Counsell said Chacin could see action in Game 1 in relief if the situation calls for it.

The Dodgers will start lefty Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 on Friday night. They’re expected to follow with lefty Hyun-Jim Ryu, rookie right-hander Walker Buehler and lefty Rich Hill.

Giants show interest in Stearns

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the San Francisco Giants were denied permission by Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio to speak with GM David Stearns about becoming San Francisco’s president of baseball operations.