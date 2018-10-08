Governor Scott Walker’s father dies

Governor Scott Walker’s father has died. Llewellyn Scott Walker died Sunday. The Governor, who is running for reelection in November, announced the news on Twitter.

Sorry to share that my father Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker died this morning. Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/vACSVLQftj — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2018

Walker’s Democratic opponent, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, tweeted his condolences, which Walker in turn thanked Evers for. The Journal Sentinel reported that Llewellyn Walker died following a number of medical issues.