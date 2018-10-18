Help for schools attended by missing girl

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is working with the Wausau Police Department, and the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Center to deploy trained therapists, school resources officers, and comfort dogs to Barron School District.

Thirteen year-old Jayme Closs, whose parents were murdered this week, is a student in the district. A nationwide Amber Alert remains in effect for Jayme. If you have information that can help find Jayme Closs, contact the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.

A therapist and school resource officer with a therapy dog and trauma-informed care training from the Wausau Police Department are at the Barron School District on Thursday.

The OSS is also developing resources to assist the school, including offering a team of counselors to respond to the school by the end of the week.