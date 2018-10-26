Jayme Closs reward now $50,000

The reward for information leading to the return of missing and endangered Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs has been raised to $50,000.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald posted on Facebook that the reward has been increased from $25,000 offered earlier this week by the FBI in Milwaukee, with the help of the Jennie-O Turkey Store. Jayme’s murdered parents, James and Denise Closs, were employees of Jennie-O in Barron.

The couple were found shot to death in the early morning hours of October 15 in their Barron home. Deputies responding to a 911 call found the home’s door kicked in, and the Closs’ 13-year-old daughter missing.

Jayme remains the focus of a nationwide search. More than 2,000 people turned out this week to help search for clues to her appearance. The funeral for James and Denise Closs is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in nearby Cameron.

Anyone with information on Jayme Closs is urged to contact the Tip Line at (855)-744-3879 or e-mail jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.