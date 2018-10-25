Johnson calls pipe bombs ‘unbelievably despicable’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson calls a wave of pipe bombs mailed to prominent figures across the nation “an unbelievably despicable act.” The Wisconsin Republican was on WISN’s Jay Weber Show.

“President Trump is exactly right. This is the time, to unify. Let’s not place blame games. Let’s find this person, let’s bring this person to justice,” Johnson said Thursday.

The latest suspicious packages were sent to former vice president Joe Biden and another mailed to the actor Robert De Niro. Johnson was asked whether the nation’s political tensions will decrease. “President Trump’s got a great sense of humor. We’re smiling. We’re trying to enjoy life. It is the left that is so unbelievably upset.”

Johnson added that he wishes the left would “provide some sort of well wishes” to President Donald Trump. The president tweeted on Thursday that “a very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media.”

–