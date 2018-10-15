Life in prison for Middleton man who killed elderly woman

A Middleton man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole, in the brutal murder of his elderly landlady. A Dane County jury found 54-year-old Jack Hamman guilty in August.

They deliberated just four hour before reaching the verdict in the April, 2016 death of Agnes Bram. Police said Hamman bludgeoned the 84-year-old victim in her home, then dragged her body to the garage where it was discovered by her daughter and grandson.

Judge John Hyland said Monday that he could not in “good conscience” allow Hamman the chance of parole. “The sheer brutality of what occurred here is difficult to escape.”

Hamann continues to claim he is innocent. “I had no motive to kill Agnes Bram,” he said on Monday.

