‘Little Free Library’ originator dies

An originator of “Little Free Libraries” has died. Todd Bol built the first Little Free Library in Hudson, Wisconsin in 2009. It was a dollhouse-sized replica of a one-room school house.

We are deeply saddened to report that our founder, executive director, and friend, Todd H. Bol, passed away on Thursday, October 18. Read more about Todd’s legacy and share your story. https://t.co/V8rY47DuTd pic.twitter.com/yNjgFvyK7B — Little Free Library® (@LtlFreeLibrary) October 18, 2018

Bol filled it with books and set it up at the end of his driveway. Since then, more than 75,000 Little Free Libraries have been placed in nearly 90 countries around the world. Bol was 62. He died Thursday of cancer.