Madison has fifth homicide of 2018

Madison police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year, a man who was shot in downtown a parking ramp early Sunday morning.

Chief Mike Koval said investigators don’t believe it to be a random shooting. “We find it highly unlikely that they first saw one another for the time of first impression at the point that they were at the ramp,” Koval said. “We have indication that there was something that occurred as a predicate prior to this.”

Officers found the man who had been shot in the torso. He died at a hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Steven Villegas, 21, of Madison.

Police said they are going through surveillance video from the area but they’re also asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

WIBA