Man arrested after standoff in Sawyer County

A man is in custody following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Wisconsin. After nearly three hours early Wednesday morning, Sawyer County SWAT team negotiators were able to get Jason Bremer to surrender.

According to a press release, the 32-year-old Menomonie man threatened his own life with a handgun, after crashing his vehicle. A deputy had attempted to pull Bremer over late Tuesday night, leading to a high speed chase. A search warrant on Bremer’s vehicle uncovered meth, a bb gun and other in the car. Two passengers had minor injuries. Bremer faces multiple charges.

