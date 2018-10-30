Man arrested for burglarizing Jayme Closs home

A man was arrested over the weekend for burglarizing the home of a murdered northern Wisconsin couple on the day of their funerals. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that 32-year-old Kyle Jaenke of Cameron is accused of burglarizing the home of James and Denise Closs.

The couple’s 13-year-old daughter Jayme Closs has been missing since October 15, when her parents were murdered at the family home.

Janke was arrested on Saturday, and charged with burglary and bail jumping. Jaenke has been cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Jayme Closs.

The reward for information leading to the return of the missing and endangered teen has been raised to $50,000.