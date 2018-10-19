Man killed in Walworth County officer-involved shooting

A man was killed Thursday night, in an officer-involved shooting in Elkhorn. According to Walworth the County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving a vehicle which had been called in as a reckless driver originating out of Waukesha County.

Deputies spotted the vehicle at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the city limits of Elkhorn and and pursued it after attempting a traffic stop. When the vehicle came to a stop, a deputy exited his marked squad car.

The driver then allegedly drove toward the deputy, who fired his gun, striking the driver, who died at the scene. The involved deputy has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting.