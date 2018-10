A Marathon County man tried to buy his way out of a drunk driving ticket last week.

42-year-old Trinity Klasinski of Mosinee appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday charged with 6th time OWI.

Police say that when he was arrested, he refused a breath test and instead told the arresting officers he’d give them cash and World Series tickets if they’d let him go.

He’s now being held on a 16-thousand dollar bond. No word if he’s being charged with attempted bribery.

WSAU