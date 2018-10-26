Marquette men and women popular among Big East coaches

The Marquette women’s basketball team has been picked by the league’s coaches, along with DePaul as co-favorites in the Big East Conference this season. Both teams finished tied atop the Big East last season with 15-3 records.

Four women’s players were selected to the preseason All-Big East team, led by senior guard Allazia Blockton, who was voted the preseason Conference Player of the Year.

Blockton averaged 19.1 points a game last season. Seniors Natisha Hiedeman, Amani Wilborn and Erika Davenport were voted to the All-Big East squad.

The Marquette men were picked to finish second behind Villanova in the Big East men’s preseason poll. Villanova has been the favorite for five straight seasons.

It’s the highest preseason projection for the Golden Eagles since they were tabbed as favorites to win the Big East before the 2013-’14 season.

Junior guard Markus Howard was named to the men’s preseason All-Big East first team. He averaged 20.4 points a game last season. Teammate Sam Hauser was a second-team pick after he averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season.