Miley among three Brewers to file for free agency

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Wade Miley and Gio Gonzalez, as well as outfielder Curtis Granderson all decided on free agency.

Miley went 5-2 with a 2.57 earned run average in 16 regular-season starts for the Brewers. He signed a minor league contract going into spring training but turned out to be one of the teams most consistent pitchers down the stretch and into the playoffs. In the postseason, Miley had a 1.23 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in four starts, pitching 14 2/3 innings.

Gonzalez came to the Brewers in a late season trade with the Washington Nationals, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five September starts.

Granderson hit .220 with two home runs and three RBI in 19 games and .143 with one RBI in the postseason.

Taylor added to 40-man roster

The Brewers added outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the 40-man roster. The 2012 second-round draft pick hit .278 with 20 home runs and 80 runs batted in over 119 games.

Brewers sign infielder to minor league deal

The Brewers also signed infielder Jake Hager to a minor league contract which includes an invitation to major league camp.

The 26-year-old Hager hit a combined .284 with 11 homers and 51 RBI in 97 games split between Class AA Biloxi and Class AAA Colorado Springs.