More children dying of opioid overdoses in Milwaukee, says ME’s office

Opioids are killing more people in south east Wisconsin, including children.

From 2015 to 2018, nine children died from opioids in Milwaukee County. That compares to only four infants who died from opioids the four years before that.

Sara Schreiber tells Fox 6 the numbers are disturbing. “This number is definitely increasing and we seem to be seeing a greater focus on these problems.”)

Prescription pills need to be kept out of the reach of small children, she says.

“They need to be locked up, they need to be protected, just as you would any other dangerous substance in your home.”