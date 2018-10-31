Moustakas and Soria to become free agents

Third baseman Mike Moustakas and reliever Joakim Soria both declined mutual options with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and will become free agents.

Moustakas declined a $15 million option and Soria declined a $10 million option.

The moves leave the Brewers with 36 players on their 40-man roster. The Brewers will also have to make decisions on relievers Jeremy Jeffress and Jordan Lyles.

Moustakas hit .256 in 54 games with the Brewers, clubbing eight home runs and driving in 33 runs. But he hit just .138 in the National League Championship series against the Dodgers. He finished the season with an overall .251 average, 28 home runs and 95 RBI.

The 34-year-old Soria didn’t allow a run in three NLDS games, but coughed up four runs to the Dodgers in only two innings in four NLCS appearances.