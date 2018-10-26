Obama rallies Wisconsin Democrats in Milwaukee

With health care a major issue in the race for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, former President Barack Obama highlighted party differences on the issue in Milwaukee today (Friday.) Obama said Republicans have spent eight years trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“They’ve done everything they could. They took over 60 votes in Congress to get rid of it,” Obama said. “And if Republicans keep control of Congress, you’d better believe they’re coming after it again.”

Obama campaigned for candidates for congress, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Tony Evers, who’s challenging Republican Governor Scott Walker. “Some of your governor’s own cabinet secretaries said that after all the schemes and cover ups, they’re endorsing Tony Evers for governor.”

Three former Walker cabinet secretaries have publicly criticized Walker and endorsed Evers.

Also during the rally at Milwaukee’s North Division High School, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett urged his party to do a better job turning out voters than it did two years ago, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by some 22,000 votes. “Here in Milwaukee, 45,000 fewer people voted in 2016 than in 2012.”