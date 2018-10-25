Obama will campaign for Wisconsin Democrats

Former President Barack Obama is in Wisconsin Friday. Obama will campaign with Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Dan Kohl, at at Milwaukee’s North Division High School. Doors open at 12:30.

Obama did did not campaign for Hillary Clinton in 2016 — a scheduled event in Green Bay was cancelled after the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando. The last time he visited the city for a political event was to celebrate Affordable Care Act enrollments in March 2016.