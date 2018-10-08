Officer involved shooting In Superior

Superior police officers involved in a shooting on Friday have been placed on administrative leave. According to a news release, police were dispatched to investigate a theft at a business on Belknap Street.

Officers located the suspect, a 19-year-old white man, about a half-mile away in the Central Park neighborhood. A confrontation allegedly occurred and the suspect was shot “multiple” times by the officers.

Officers began lifesaving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived. The man was said to be conscious when he was taken to a Duluth hospital.

No police officers were injured. Police have not yet identified the suspect or the officers.

KDAL