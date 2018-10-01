Packers blank Bills, first shutout since 2010

The Green Bay Packers defense allowed just 145 yards and blanked the Buffalo Bills 22-0 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It’s the Packers first shutout since blanking the New York Jets 9-0 on October 31, 2010.

Mike McCarthy was complementary of Aaron Rodgers and the offense after putting up a season-high 423 total yards. But his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t in a celebratory mood.

“It was as bad as we’ve played on offense with that many yards in a long time,” Rodgers said. “I think a lot of people played really good, but there was no flow to the game.”

Rodgers felt the Packers numbers should have been better than they were, especially considering the fact the defense complete shut Buffalo down. The Packers defense recorded seven quarterback sacks.

The Packers also controlled the time of possession 34:37 to 25:23.

“We were championship defensive level and non-playoff team offensive level today,” Rodgers said. “That was not great by any stretch of the imagination. We need to find ways to get our playmakers in position to get some more opportunities.”

Rodgers completed just 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once and had a final passer rating of 76.9. His receivers dropped a total of five passes.

Davante Adams was targeted 14 times and tight end Jimmy Graham was targeted six times. Rodgers said those numbers should have been considerably higher and called out Mike McCarthy and his offensive game plan.

The Packers scored just two touchdowns and counted on the leg of Mason Crosby, who booted three field goals. The Packers were missing wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was held out with a hamstring injury. They then lost wide receiver Geronimo Allison to a concussion during the game.

The Packers improved to 2-1-1, but it’s clear they still have some work to do. They may also have a rift between Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to clear up.

The Packers will travel to Detroit to face the Lions next Sunday.