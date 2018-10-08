Packers dig early hole and fall to Lions in Detroit

The Green Bay Packers racked up 521 yards of offense, never punted and allowed just 264 yards, yet still lost 31-23 to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Packers dug themselves a hole, training 24-0 at halftime and they didn’t get any help from their kicker. Mason Crosby missed five kicks, four field goals and one extra point in the loss. He had field goal misses from 41, 42, 38 and 56 yards, capping off the worst kicking day of his career.

The Packers struggled on special teams aside from Crosby’s misses. On the Lions first punt, Kevin King had the ball go off his back and Detroit recovered on the one-yard line, setting up the first of two LeGarrette Blount 1-yard touchdown runs.

On the next kickoff, Ty Montgomery returned the ball 64 yards, only to have that called back when Josh Jones was flagged for holding on the opposite side of the field.

King was also flagged for roughing the kicker after Detroit’s second touchdown conversion.

The Packers were penalized 12 times for 112 yards. They’ve now been penalized 43 times for 413 yards on the season. that’s 13 more penalties on the Packers than their opponent.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense can also share in the blame. Rodgers, while trying to extend plays, fumbled twice that the Lions recovered and turned into points.

Rodgers would get hot in the second half and finish with 442 yards and three touchdowns, but the hole was too big.

Davante Adams, while playing with a calf injury, had a big day. he caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Graham also caught seven passes, but running back Aaron Jones ran the ball seven times for 40 yards, none-of-which came in the second half.

It’s the second straight road loss for the Packers, who also lost two weeks ago at Washington. It’s their third straight loss against the Lions.

Next up for the Packers, a home game against the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night at Lambeau Field.

AUDIO: Mason Crosby looking to move on after bad day :16

AUDIO: Mason Crosby says this one hurts :09