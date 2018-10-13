Packers great Taylor dies

Former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor died unexpectedly Saturday at a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 83.

Taylor played nine seasons with the Packers from 1958-’66 and left as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

Taylor was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

In a statement issued by the Packers, team President and CEO Mark Murphy said, “He was a gritty, classic player on the Lombardi teams and a key figure of those great championship runs. One of the best runners of his era, he later was greatly appreciated by multiple generations of Packers fans during his many returns to Lambeau Field with his fellow alumni. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Helen, and their family and friends.”

Taylor was a second-round pick by the Packers in 1958 out of Louisiana State.

When Taylor finished his time in Green Bay, he had rushed for 8,207 yards and tallied 26 100-yard rushing games. He helped the Packers win titles in 1961, 1962, 1965 and 1966.