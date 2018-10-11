Pence campaigns for Walker in Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker’s reelection campaign received a boost with a visit from Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday. Pence spoke to a crowd of Walker supporters at the Oneida Golf and Country Club in Green Bay and said his visit in support of Governor Walker comes down to three reasons.

“It’s because of the man, the progress and the choice that Wisconsin faces.” The Vice President took a moment to joke about the 2012 recall election.

“It is remarkable to think that Wisconsin liked him so much that during his first term, you actually elected him twice.”

Thank you, Vice President @mike_pence, for joining us to talk about Wisconsin’s comeback and how we’re planning to keep Wisconsin moving forward! pic.twitter.com/ANG2yOX5Q5 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 10, 2018

Pence highlighted Walker’s accomplishments in Wisconsin and made special note of FoxConn, saying many governors were jealous.

“Scott Walker has been delivering a Wisconsin comeback and has been moving Wisconsin forward every single day that he has been Governor,” Pence said. “Governor Scott Walker has taken on the public employees union, he has balanced the state budget and he has cut taxes for the people of Wisconsin by 8 billion dollars.”

Pence ended his speech with a reminder for Election Day. “Vote Wisconsin, Vote”

Earlier in the day, the Brown County Democratic Party held a press conference. State Senator Dave Hansen said two terms has been enough for Walker. “We just have to work really, really, hard going into November 6 and make change happen in this state,” he says.

Pence also attended a fundraiser for Walker in Eau Claire.

WTAQ