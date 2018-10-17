President Trump to rally Wisconsin GOP voters

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wisconsin next week. A press release from the Trump-Pence campaign says the president will hold a MAGA Rally next Wednesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

Governor Scott Walker’s campaign has confirmed that he’ll be with the president for the rally, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Trump’s campaign said the president will urge voters to protect Republican control of Congress, including electing Republican Leah Vukmir in her race against Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will also be Wisconsin next week, on behalf of Democratic candidates. The independent senator from Vermont will be in Milwaukee on Monday, to rally liberal voters for Democrats like U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin, gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, and congressional candidate Randy Bryce. He will make a second appearance later the same day in Kenosha, again rallying Democrats for Bryce.