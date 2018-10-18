Rare childhood neurological disease affecting Wisconsin kids

A very rare but serious neurological disease has reached Wisconsin. It’s called acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, and it mainly affects children.

Department of Health Services Epidemiologist Susann Arami-Fard says the disease can mimic the effects of other illnesses that infect the central nervous system.

“Weakness and paralysis in the arms and legs, facial droop, trouble swallowing, and sometimes severe cases can result in respiratory failure.”

The CDC has tracked 62 across the country so far this year, and DHS is tracking cases here as well.

“Currently we have 2 confirmed cases, and we are actively investigating any other potential cases with our clinical and public health partners,” says Arami-Fard.

She says the disease can act quickly, so if you spot any of those symptoms in your child, bring them to their medical provider immediately.