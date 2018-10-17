Red Cross seeking blood drive hosts

The American Red Cross is looking for places to hold blood drives this winter. “We’re asking individuals and organizations to help us, and host blood drives,” said Laura McGuire is External Communications Manager with the Red Cross.

All that’s needed is a 1200 square foot space, the Red Cross can pretty much do the rest. “We’ve got some excellent donor recruitment staff that’s going to help you throughout the whole process,” McGuire said. “So they’ll handle the logistics.”

Blood shortages are not uncommon during the winter months. By hosting a drive in December, January or February, individuals and groups can help ensure patient needs are met all winter long. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.