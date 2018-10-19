Report: Evers plagiarized sections of budget request

Plagiarism by the Democrat running for governor. The Journal Sentinel reports that state schools Superintendent Tony Evers submitted a budget request last month included sections plagiarized from several sources, including Wikipedia.

A spokesman for Republican Governor Scott Walker’s campaign accused Evers of “peddling empty promises but also stolen ideas.”

A spokesman for Evers’ Department of Public Instruction acknowledged that “proper citation use was missed in certain places” of the budget request. Staff will be retrained but Evers does not plan to discipline anyone, according to DPI’s Thomas McCarthy.

The story broke just hours before Evers and Walker meet in their first debate Friday night.