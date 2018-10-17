Ryan to campaign for House Republicans

House Speaker Paul Ryan is hitting the campaign trail for the midterms. The Janesville Republican is not running for reelection, but is campaigning on behalf of 25 House Republicans.

That includes Brian Steil, running against Democrat Randy Bryce in Ryan’s southeast Wisconsin district. He’ll also campaign for Minnesota Republicans Jason Lewis and Erik Paulson, whose districts both rate as “lean Democratic” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

USA Today first reported Ryan’s upcoming campaign efforts.

“Speaker Ryan said in his announcement in April that he was going to ‘run through the tape’ and he’s making good on that promise with this ambitious schedule over the final three weeks in the lead-up to Election Day,” Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan, said in a statement.