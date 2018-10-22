Sanders campaigns here for Democrats

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned for Wisconsin Democrats on Monday, just more than two weeks ahead of crucial midterm elections. The Vermont Independent’s events here start off a week in which President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have both scheduled to host their own rallies in Wisconsin

Sanders appeared at UW Milwaukee with Democratic candidate for Governor Tony Evers, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and other Democrats on the ticket. He urged young people to participate in the midterms, noting that they “stayed home” four years ago. “Not this time,” a person in the crowd shouted. “Not this time is exactly right,” Sanders responded.