Search continues for teen whose parents were murdered

The search for answers continues in the disappearance of a Barron County teen and the death of her parents. At a news conference Tuesday morning, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said all available resources are being utilized to find the missing teenager.

“The FBI is assisting us, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation,” Fitzgerald said.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found 56 year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs were found dead inside their home early Monday morning. Fitzgerald said while the death investigation continues, the main focus at this time is locating 13 year-old Jayme Closs, the couple’s daughter. A nationwide Amber Alert remains in effect for the teen.

Fitzgerald said he doesn’t think the general public is any immediate danger, but they do want people to stay vigilant and report any helpful information to police.

