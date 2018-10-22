Sheriff requests 2,000 volunteers for search in Jayme Closs disappearance

Two-thousand volunteers are being sought for a ground search on Tuesday, as investigators in Barron County continune to seek clues in the disappearance of a girl whose parents were shot to death in their home. Jayme Closs has been the focus of search efforts since deputies responded to a 911 call early on Monday, October 15, finding the bodies of 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the volunteers in a post to the department Facebook page on Monday, for “an expanded routine search for articles of evidentiary value that may be related to the incident.” The ground search is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jayme’s classmates planned a “Gathering of Hope” which will take place Monday evening at Riverview Middle School in Barron.