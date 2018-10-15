Toddler’s body found in Little Wolf River

The identity of an Iola area child who died over the weekend will not be released by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Al Kraeger says the family of the child has asked that their privacy be respected, as they deal with the tragedy.

The one and-a-half year- old boy wandered away from a relative who was watching him, at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, in the Town of Harrison, about 10 miles north of Iola.

After searching that afternoon and through the night, the boy’s body was found in the nearby Little Wolf River shortly before 8:00 Sunday morning. The family and area law enforcement thanks all the emergency agencies, and hundreds of volunteers, who helped in the search.

WDUX