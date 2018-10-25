Trump rallies Wisconsin Republicans in Mosinee

A large, enthusiastic crowd heard from Donald Trump at his ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Mosinee. The President spoke for over an hour on a wide range of campaign-related issues.

Trump opened his address with prepared remarks about a series of crude mail bombs that showed up at the homes and offices of prominent Democrats and at the New York City newsroom of CNN. The President said political violence has no place in American politics, and added that an investigation is ongoing and ” those responsible will be brought to justice quickly.”

The President invited Governor Scott Walker and U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir to the podium to make remarks. Walker told the crowd that Wisconsin’s employment levels are at record highs and that the economy is strong. Vukmir and Walker both discussed health care, and said they would protect people with preexisting conditions.

Trump made extended remarks about Foxconn, saying that Wisconsin will have a stronger manufacturing base because of their arrival. Trump and Walker attended the groundbreaking at the Foxconn site earlier this year. Trump said he “gave the ball to Governor Walker and he will run with it.”

The President also spoke about the large caravan of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala that’s making its way through Mexico towards our southern border. Trump repeated that they will not be allowed in the county, saying “they will be turned around, and sent back quickly.”

Trump spoke glowingly of the newest Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He also said tax cuts are fueling the economy, and that he will propose a 10-percent tax cut for the middle class in the near future.

Trump told the crowd, “If you want to continue this incredible momentum, you must get out and vote Republican.” He said, “we are returning power to you, the American people.”

WSAU