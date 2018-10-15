Two killed in Rock County weekend crash

Two people were killed on a rural Rock County road Saturday when the car they were traveling in struck a bus carrying a college volleyball team from Minnesota. The crash involving the bus carrying the Bethel University volleyball team occurred just after 8:00 p.m. The bus driver and 19 passengers on were not injured.

The victims are identified as 20-year-old Savannah M. Sloniker of Waterford, and 22 year-old Anthony Payton of Whitewater. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle being driven by Sloniker crossed the centerline in the 9200 block of County Highway N about 8:00 p.m. and hit a bus head-on. Sloniker and Payton were pronounced dead at the scene. No one on the bus was injured. The cause is still under investigation.